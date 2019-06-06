Mexico plans border ‘unity’ rally, nabs 2 migrant activists

byAssociated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is planning to hold a “unity” rally on the border in Tijuana on Saturday to “defend the dignity of Mexico.”

The rally will be held just two days before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose 5% tariffs on Mexican products unless the country prevents Central American migrants from traveling through its territory.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed confidence Thursday that an agreement could be reached, though he rejected the use of force against migrants.

López Obrador also confirmed Mexican prosecutors had taken two immigration activists into custody, though he denied the arrests were carried out to please the U.S. government.

Migrant rights groups said one of those arrested is Irineo Mujica, who coordinated some of the caravans that crossed Mexico in previous months.

