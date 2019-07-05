Merkel, May at summit on Western Balkans’ EU aspirations

by

(AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May have joined a high-level meeting in Poland that seeks to reassure Western Balkans nations aspiring to join the European Union that support for their accession remains strong, despite symptoms of a loss of momentum.

The meeting in Poznan has brought together foreign, interior and economy ministers from some EU nations and from membership candidates Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania, as well as potential candidates Bosnia and Kosovo.

The troubled Western Balkans nations are seeking EU reassurance after some leaders in the 28-member bloc have spoken against the enlargement and there is no set time frame for it.

Poland is the host because it currently presides over the so-called Berlin Process that brings Western Balkan nations together with EU members.