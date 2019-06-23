Mauritanian president’s candidate claims election victory

World

Mauritanian president’s candidate claims election victory

byAssociated Press23 June 2019 07:37-04:00

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania (AP) — The candidate chosen by Mauritania’s outgoing president has claimed victory only hours after polls closed.

Mohamed Ould El Ghazouani is a retired general who served as Mauritania’s defense minister before being chosen as the heir apparent to retiring President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

The handover will mark the first peaceful one since Mauritania’s independence from France nearly 60 years ago though the election’s outcome was widely predicted.

Aziz was barred from seeking a third term under the constitution.

Ghazouani campaigned on his security credentials and the outgoing president’s record on fighting Islamic extremists.

Mauritania, a moderate Islamic republic, borders the volatile nation of Mali where jihadist attacks are frequent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.