Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’

World

Man in Germany fatally stabbed with ‘sword-like object’

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 10:20-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man has been fatally stabbed on a street in Stuttgart with a “sword-like object.”

Police and prosecutors said Thursday that a 28-year-old Syrian man who apparently had shared an apartment until recently with the 36-year-old victim was arrested.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive for the stabbing Wednesday evening, which followed an argument between the two men. The perpetrator initially fled on a bicycle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.