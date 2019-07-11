Man arrested in UK after climbing Buckingham Palace gates

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 04:26-04:00

LONDON (AP) — London police have arrested a man who climbed the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.

Police said late Wednesday night that the 22-year-old man was arrested earlier that morning by specialist royal police officers.

Palace officials declined to say whether the queen was told about the incident.

Police say the intruder wasn’t carrying a weapon and that the incident is not seen as related to any extremist threat.

The suspect is in police custody. He hasn’t been charged or identified.

