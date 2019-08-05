Major German union urges members to join climate protests

byAssociated Press

BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany’s largest unions is calling on its members to join the weekly “Fridays for Future” protests calling for action on climate change.

Verdi head Frank Bsirske told the WAZ newspaper on Monday he was calling on the union’s 2 million members to start taking part in the climate protests, which have attracted thousands weekly in cities across Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Bsirske says “it’s about showing the flag — we need a much more consistent approach to climate change policy.”

Thousands of young protesters have skipped school on Fridays to join the protests inspired by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Bsirske says he’s not calling for union members to skip work but to join in after their shifts are done.

