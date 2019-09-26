Maduro: Trump ‘obsession’ with Venezuela about impeachment

World

Maduro: Trump ‘obsession’ with Venezuela about impeachment

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 19:11-04:00

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is accusing Donald Trump of seeking regime change in Venezuela as a way to divert attention from calls for his impeachment.

Maduro on Thursday returned from a trip to Russia where he met President Vladimir Putin.

But his attention was focused on New York where Trump this week held a meeting at the U.N. General Assembly with Latin American leaders to discuss the Venezuelan crisis.

Maduro said the images of Trump’s “disgusting face” as he spoke to the “lapdogs of U.S. imperialism” is an embarrassment that reflects the U.S. president’s “fatal obsession” with ousting him.

Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader and this week celebrated an agreement reached by 16 Latin American nations to slap sanctions on senior Maduro officials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.