Macron says 3 candidates for top EU job have been ruled out

World

Macron says 3 candidates for top EU job have been ruled out

byAssociated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says three top candidates to become head of the European Union’s powerful executive body have been rejected by the bloc’s leaders.

Speaking after an EU summit Friday, Macron said “the point was made that it is impossible for these three candidates to be retained.”

Center-right candidate Manfred Weber from Germany, center-left pick Dutchman Frans Timmermans and free-market liberal choice Margrethe Vestager of Demark were considered most likely for the European Commission post now held by Jean-Claude Juncker.

The three were backed by the European Parliament, but Macron opposes the system that made them favorites and wants someone else at the commission, which proposes and enforces EU laws.

Macron says talks among EU leaders are ongoing to ensure “that other names emerge.” The leaders meet again June 30 to finalize key jobs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.