Long sentences for Hells Angels members over Berlin killing

World

Long sentences for Hells Angels members over Berlin killing

byAssociated Press1 October 2019 13:42-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted eight men linked to the Hells Angels biker group of murder over the execution-style killing of a rival five years ago.

The Berlin regional court sentenced seven of the men, aged between 30 and 37, to life imprisonment for the fatal 2014 raid on a betting office in the capital. An eighth man received a lower 12-year-sentence after providing information that helped solve the case.

The alleged head of Berlin’s Hells Angels branch, identified only as 35-year-old Kadir P., was found guilty of incitement to murder and also sentenced to life in prison. A tenth man was acquitted of involvement in the killing but convicted of firearms offenses.

The shooting was allegedly carried out in revenge for a brawl the victim had been involved in.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.