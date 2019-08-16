London Stock Exchange opening delayed

World

London Stock Exchange opening delayed

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 04:08-04:00

LONDON (AP) — The London Stock Exchange has delayed the opening on some its biggest companies saying it has a “trading services issue.”

Trading in companies in the exchange’s FTSE100 and FTSE250 indexes, was due to open at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT; 3 a.m. EDT) on Friday, but did not.

Smaller companies were trading as normal.

It gave no further details and says it will provide updates as soon as it has any further information.

The last time there was a significant delay to the opening of the exchange was in June last year, when it opened an hour later than normal because of a software issue.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.