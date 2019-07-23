Li Peng, former hard-line Chinese premier, dies at 91

byAssociated Press23 July 2019 07:12-04:00

BEIJING (AP) — Li Peng, a former hard-line Chinese premier best known for announcing martial law during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, has died. He was 91.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that Li died Monday of an unspecified illness.

Li was a cautious, uninspiring figure but a keen political infighter who spent two decades at the pinnacle of power before retiring in 2002. He leaves behind a legacy of extended and broad-based economic growth coupled with authoritarian political controls.

While broadly disliked by the public, he oversaw China’s reemergence from post-Tiananmen isolation into rising global diplomatic and economic clout, a development he celebrated in often defiantly nationalistic public statements.

