Lawyer: Norway’s alleged mosque gunman suspect won’t talk

byAssociated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense lawyer for a suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and to having killed his teenage stepsister says her client “will use his right not to explain himself for now” in a detention hearing later Monday.

Unni Fries declined to comment on Norwegian media reports that the suspect was inspired by shootings in New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in March, and on Aug. 3 in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 dead.

Her client was arrested Saturday after entered a suburban Oslo mosque waving weapons. A man stopped the aggressor, who injured one person slightly. Police who raided the suspect’s house found the body of his 17-year-old stepsister.

