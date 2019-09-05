Lam says extradition bill will end without debate or vote

byAssociated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the extradition bill that sparked months of demonstrations will be formally withdrawn in the legislative council without the need for debate or vote.

Lam made her first live remarks on the withdrawal of the bill at a news conference Thursday. She said there will be no debate and no voting in the council, which resumes meeting next month and is packed with pro-Beijing lawmakers.

Withdrawal of the bill meets one of protesters’ demands, but the activists have vowed not to yield until the government accepts other demands including an independent investigation into alleged police brutality against protesters, the unconditional release of those detained and democracy.

The massive protests since June have disrupted transportation links around the city and at its international airport.

