Kenya governor of president’s home area held for corruption

byAssociated Press28 July 2019 07:56-04:00

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A lawyer says the governor of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home region has been detained by authorities. It is the latest of a series of arrests of top government officials in a push by Kenyatta to crackdown on runaway graft.

Lawyer Kipchumba Karori representing Governor Ferdinand Waititu said his client surrendered himself Sunday to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission following prosecution orders issued Friday by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. Waititu is accused of irregularly awarding a project of $5.6 million to construct a road in his Kiambu county. Among the charges he faces is conflict of interest, abuse of office, money laundering and engaging in fraudulent practices.

Last week Kenya’s finance minister and 14 other top officials were charged with graft-related charges.

