Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes

World

Kashmir tensions intensify amid India, Pakistan skirmishes

byAssociated Press

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Tensions have soared along the volatile, highly militarized frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as India deployed more troops and ordered thousands of visitors out of the region.

Pakistani police say Indian firing along the Line of Control on Sunday wounded a woman as the ongoing skirmishes have spread fear in the border villages.

The frontier residents on the Pakistani side are either moving out to safer places or have begun construction of new bunkers with some strengthening existing shelters near their homes.

The nuclear-armed rivals routinely blame the other for initiating border skirmishes but the latest ones come amid India’s evacuation order of tourists and Hindu pilgrims and troop buildup in its part of Kashmir.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.