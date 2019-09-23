Johnson says he’ll tell Trump: Hands off UK health service

,

(AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’ll tell U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.K.’s state-funded health service will be off the table in any future trade negotiations, and that the U.S. will have to open its markets to British goods if it wants to make a deal.

Johnson said he would draw his red lines for the protectionist president when the two leaders meet this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Johnson arrived at the global gathering on Monday with a balancing act to do. He’s trying to persuade European Union leaders to strike an elusive divorce deal with Britain, while also laying the groundwork for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the United States — seen by the government as one of the main prizes of Brexit.

The Conservative prime minister is keen to forge a strong relationship with the Republican president, who has called the British leader “a really good man.”

But Johnson told reporters flying with him to New York that he would tell Trump “that when we do a free trade deal, we must take sure that the (National Health Service) is not on the table, that we do not in any way prejudice or jeopardize our standards on animal welfare and food hygiene in the course of that deal, and that we open up American markets.”

Opponents of Brexit fear the NHS — an overstretched but much-loved institution founded in 1948 to provide free health care to all Britons — will be opened up to private U.S. firms as part of trade negotiations. They also have suggested Britain may have to accept chlorine-washed chicken, a U.S. poultry industry practice that is banned in the European Union.

Johnson is likely to be dogged by Britain’s divisive — and stalled — departure from the EU throughout his three-day trip to the U.N.’s annual gathering of world leaders.

for five weeks ahead of the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Johnson says the suspension was a routine measure to prepare for a new session of Parliament. Opponents claim he acted illegally to stop lawmakers from interfering with his plan to leave the EU, with or without a Brexit deal.

The 11 justices say they will rule early this week. A ruling that the suspension was illegal would be a huge blow to Johnson’s authority and could see lawmakers recalled to Parliament immediately.

