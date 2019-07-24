Italy PM confirms trust in Salvini in Russian funding case

Italy PM confirms trust in Salvini in Russian funding case

byAssociated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy’s prime minister has reiterated his trust in Matteo Salvini, his interior minister and head of the League party, addressing parliament on allegations the League had sought Russian funding.

Speaking Wednesday to the Senate, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Rome’s relations with Moscow have always been tied to national interests and have never been influenced by single political forces.

Salvini’s associate, Gianluca Savoini, is under investigation by Milan prosecutors for alleged international corruption stemming from reports he discussed a financing plan during a meeting with Russian officials in Moscow last year, months after the right-wing League came to power in a coalition government with the 5-Star Movement.

Salvini has repeatedly denied taking money from Russia.

Conte says “there are no elements that could undermine my trust in all my ministers.”

