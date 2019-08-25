Italian amusement park monorail falls off track, 7 injured

World

Italian amusement park monorail falls off track, 7 injured

byAssociated Press25 August 2019 14:58-04:00

ROME (AP) — RAI state TV says seven people have been injured when a section of overhead monorail at an Italian amusement park crashed to the ground.

None of the injured, including two children, suffered critical injuries.

The accident occurred Sunday at Movieland, one of several attractions at Canevaworld amusement park in Lazise, a town on the shores of Lake Garda.

Police were investigating the cause.

After the accident, a stretch of twisted rail, with rail cars tipped to the side, lay on the ground.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.