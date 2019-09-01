Israeli military says anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon
byAssociated Press – 1 September 2019 09:31-04:00
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says an anti-tank missile has been launched from Lebanon toward Israel.
In a brief statement Sunday, the military gave no further details on whether the missile had caused any damage or casualties.
Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in response to a series of alleged Israeli strikes on Iranian and Hezbollah targets in recent weeks.
