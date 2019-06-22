Iraq boosts security measures at base where US trainers stay

byAssociated Press22 June 2019 05:53-04:00

BAGHDAD (AP) — A top Iraqi air force commander says security measures have been increased at one of the country’s largest air bases that houses American trainers, following an attack last week.

The stepped-up Iraqi security measures at Balad air base, just north of the capital, Baghdad, come amid sharply rising tensions in the Middle East between the United States and Iran.

Gen. Falah Fares told The Associated Press on Saturday that the measures include a night-time curfew, boosting security inside and near the base as well as surveillance of nearby areas. He said these measures are being carried out in coordination with the U.S.

Balad air base, home to a squadron of Iraqi F-16 fighter jets, was hit with three mortar shells last week without inflicting casualties.

