Iran official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure

World

Iran official tweets at Trump after apparent rocket failure

byAssociated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian official has tweeted at President Donald Trump over an apparent rocket failure, showing an image of him standing next to a satellite that was supposed to be launched.

Iran’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi tweeted the image Saturday of the Nahid-1 satellite.

Jahromi wrote: “Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump!”

The tweet comes after satellite photos showed a rocket on a launch pad at Iran’s Imam Khomenei Space Center had exploded Thursday.

Analysts had linked the explosion to Iran’s planned launch of the Nahid-1.

Trump on Friday tweeted what appeared to be a U.S. spy photo of the damage at the launch pad, saying: “The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.