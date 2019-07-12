Iran demands Britain release oil tanker seized off Gibraltar

by –

(AP) — Iran is demanding the British navy release an oil tanker seized last week off Gibraltar, accusing London of playing a “dangerous game.”

Friday’s comments from the Iranian Foreign Ministry come a day after police in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on the southern tip of Spain, said they arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker suspected of breaching European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Iranian crude oil to Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told Iranian state news agency IRNA that “the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid … the release of the tanker is in all countries’ interest.”

The tanker’s interception on July 4 has stoked already high tensions in the region.