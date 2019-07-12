Iran demands Britain release oil tanker seized off Gibraltar

World

Iran demands Britain release oil tanker seized off Gibraltar

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 05:34-04:00

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran is demanding the British navy release an oil tanker seized last week off Gibraltar, accusing London of playing a “dangerous game.”

Friday’s comments from the Iranian Foreign Ministry come a day after police in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on the southern tip of Spain, said they arrested the captain and chief officer of the supertanker suspected of breaching European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Iranian crude oil to Syria.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told Iranian state news agency IRNA that “the legal pretexts for the capture are not valid … the release of the tanker is in all countries’ interest.”

The tanker’s interception on July 4 has stoked already high tensions in the region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.