Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue try

World

Indian toddler trapped in well dies amid 110-hour rescue try

byAssociated Press11 June 2019 02:27-04:00

NEW DELHI (AP) — A hospital official in India says a 2-year-old boy who fell deep into an unused village well has been confirmed dead after rescuers worked nearly 110 hours to reach him.

Anil Kumar says the boy was brought to the hospital in Chandigarh, the Punjab state capital, after he was removed from the well on Tuesday but doctors found him dead on arrival.

The boy fell into the well last Thursday outside his house in Sangrur district in Punjab state. He was stuck at a depth of 125 feet (38 meters), the Press Trust of India news agency said. State authorities dug a parallel well to save the boy.

Such falls happen often in India when wells dug to draw water are left dangerously open. Some of the rescues were successful.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.