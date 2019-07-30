Hungarian swim federation ex-chief indicted in 1998 murder

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 07:26-04:00

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Prosecutors say they submitted a murder indictment against the former head of Hungary’s swimming federation for allegedly ordering the 1998 killing of a rival media mogul.

Budapest Chief Prosecutor Tibor Ibolya said Tuesday in a statement that Tamas Gyarfas decided to have Janos Fenyo killed over business disputes and personal conflicts.

According to prosecutors, after his initial attempt to hire a killer fell through despite paying half the fee of 12 million forints (then $60,000), Gyarfas entrusted Tamas Portik — currently in prison for ordering an unrelated underground murder — with having Fenyo killed. A Slovak man, Josef Rohac, was sentenced to life in prison in 2017 for Fenyo’s murder.

Fenyo was gunned down on Feb. 11, 1998, while sitting in his car at a Budapest traffic light.

