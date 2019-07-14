Hong Kong protesters hold new march against extradition law

byAssociated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Opponents of a proposed Hong Kong extradition law are staging their latest protest march, adding to an outpouring of complaints that the Chinese territory’s pro-Beijing government is eroding its freedoms and autonomy.

At least 10,000 people took part in the march Sunday in Sha Tin, a town in the New Territories, the northern portion of Hong Kong that abuts the mainland.

Protesters carried signs reading “Defend Hong Kong.” Others carried American flags and the Hong Kong flag from before the former British colony’s 1997 return to China.

The government suspended action last month on the proposed extradition law that would have allowed the transfer of crime suspects to the mainland. Protesters want the territory’s chief executive to resign, while others have staged protests over other grievances.

