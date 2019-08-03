Hong Kong police say protests off designated route illegal

Hong Kong police say protests off designated route illegal

byAssociated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have called on the public to stick to designated routes and times for a spate of protests planned this weekend.

Police said in a briefing ahead of a scheduled rally Saturday that any demonstrations that are not pre-approved are unlawful.

Hong Kong’s summer of protest has continued unabated despite the government’s decision to suspend the controversial extradition bill. While the pro-democracy rallies have been largely peaceful, they have increasingly devolved into violent clashes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times.

Police on Saturday did not rule out engaging in clearance operations for those who disregard the terms of their assembly permit. In past weekends, protesters have vandalized buildings and thrown bricks, while police have used tear gas.

