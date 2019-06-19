Hong Kong lawmakers meet with no-confidence vote set to fail

byAssociated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong lawmakers are meeting for the first time in a week, after massive protests over an extradition bill that eventually was suspended.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting showed that pro-democracy members were planning to file a motion of no-confidence. They also were questioning security officials about complaints of violent tactics by police during the protests.

The opposition lawmakers were wearing black with white ribbons pinned to their lapels. They put white chrysanthemums, another symbol of mourning, on their desks.

The motion of no-confidence against Chief Executive Carrie Lam was bound to be voted down by the majority pro-government legislators.

