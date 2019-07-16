Hackers steal millions of Bulgarians’ data; Russian tie seen

Hackers steal millions of Bulgarians’ data; Russian tie seen

byAssociated Press16 July 2019 06:15-04:00

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian officials say unidentified hackers have stolen the personal details of millions of people from Bulgaria’s national revenue agency and note a possible Russian link in the case.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov called an emergency meeting Tuesday of all law enforcement services to consider the potential harm to the country’s national security. Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov told reporters after the meeting that the hackers behind the breach contacted local media using a mailbox from a Russian domain.

The leak, the biggest in the Balkan country, contains names, personal data and the financial earnings of individuals and companies. According to local media, the hackers have stolen the details of some 5 million of the country’s 7 million people.

Goranov said the government has requested help from the European Union’s cybersecurity agency.

