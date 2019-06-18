Germany’s Merkel appears unsteady, shaking at ceremony



byAssociated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared unsteady and was visibly shaking Tuesday as she greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Berlin.

When Merkel stood with Zelenskiy in the hot weather while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery, the chancellor’s whole body visibly shook and she pursed her lips as she tried to contain the situation.

But following the anthems, Merkel seemed better, walking quickly along the red carpet with Zelenskiy into the building, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

About an hour later following their meeting, Merkel told reporters at a joint news conference that had they had discussed bilateral issues and the Minsk peace process. Merkel did not immediately say anything about the incident, instead focusing on their talks during what was Zelenskiy’s first visit to the German capital as president.

Merkel turns 65 next month. It is not known if the German chancellor has any health issues.

