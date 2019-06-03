Germany probes mysterious death of Merkel party politician

by –

(AP) — Authorities in Germany are investigating the death of a politician from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party who was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police in the central state of Hessen plan to hold a news conference later Monday about the death of Walter Luebcke, who was in charge of the Kassel area regional administration.

The Daily HNA newspaper reported that no firearm had been found at the house where the 65-year-old died near Kassel. His body was found Sunday.

Luebcke was a long-time member of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Party.