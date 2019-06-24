Germany: Merkel’s partners mull how to choose new leader

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 02:28-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-left coalition partners are set to decide how and when to choose a new head, a decision that could help determine how long the German leader’s government lasts.

The Social Democrats are in a poll slump and rudderless after leader Andrea Nahles quit following the party’s battering in last month’s European Parliament election. So far, no one has declared their candidacy for the notoriously difficult job — and the three deputy leaders who have taken the reins jointly on an interim basis have all ruled themselves out.

A leadership meeting Monday is meant to decide the procedure for choosing a new chief. General secretary Lars Klingbeil told ARD television that party members want a say, and he personally favors having a leadership duo in the future.

