Germany charges man with spying for Iran

byAssociated Press16 August 2019 10:24-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany say they have indicted an army employee with spying for an Iranian intelligence service.

The federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the German-Afghan dual citizen is charged with “a particularly serious case” of treason and of breaching official secrecy laws in 18 cases.

The suspect, identified only as Abdul Hamid S. in line with German privacy rules, had worked as a translator and adviser to the German army for several years. He was arrested Jan. 15 and has been detained since.

German news site Spiegel Online previously reported that the suspect had access to highly classified materials, including on the German troops’ mission in Afghanistan.

