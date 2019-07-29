German police: Child killed on train tracks in Frankfurt

World

byAssociated Press29 July 2019 06:31-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a child has died after apparently being pushed onto the tracks in front of a train at Frankfurt’s main station.

Frankfurt police tweeted that they believe a man pushed the child onto the track Monday. They said that one person was arrested and they are investigating whether he was the perpetrator.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

