German military helicopter crashes, at least 1 dead

byAssociated Press1 July 2019 08:57-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say that a military helicopter has crashed in the north of the country and at least one person has been killed.

Police told news agency dpa that the helicopter crashed on Monday in Aerzen, southwest of Hannover. The fire service said the aircraft belonged to the Bundeswehr, the German military.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

