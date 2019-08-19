German central bank suggests economy may be in recession

World

German central bank suggests economy may be in recession

byAssociated Press19 August 2019 10:02-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s central bank has issued a gloomy economic report suggesting that growth in the summer continued to shrink, raising the possibility Europe’s largest economy may be entering a recession.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and Germany saw a 0.1% drop in the second quarter, from April to June.

In its monthly report Monday, the Bundesbank said with falling industrial production and orders, it appears that the slump likely continued through the summer.

It says “the overall economic performance could decline slightly once again. Central to this is the ongoing downturn in industry.”

The Bundesbank says the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, Brexit and other issues have hampered Germany’s export-dependent economy, though it’s still expected to post growth over the full year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.