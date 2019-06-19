German aid group urges action to help rescued migrants

byAssociated Press19 June 2019 10:46-04:00

BERLIN (AP) — The German aid group Sea-Watch is urging European governments to agree to accept several dozen migrants that it rescued in the Mediterranean a week ago.

Sea-Watch said Wednesday many of the 43 migrants still on board their boat are suffering from dehydration because of sea sickness, and other issues, the dpa news agency reported.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on the weekend allowed ashore 10 of those rescued — those suffering from illnesses and families with children.

Germany’s Interior Ministry says more than 50 German cities and towns have sent the federal government a written declaration that they are willing to take in migrants rescued from the Mediterranean. But it says the prerequisite for that would be “broad participation of the EU member states and coordination through the European Commission.”

