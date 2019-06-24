Georgia’s ruling party announces electoral changes

by

(AP) — The leader of Georgia’s ruling party says the ex-Soviet nation will hold the next parliamentary election based entirely on a proportionate system, fulfilling a key demand of anti-government protesters.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream party, made the statement Monday following four days of protests in the capital. Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in front of parliament, demanding changes in the electoral law and the ouster of the interior minister whom they blame for a violent dispersal of Thursday’s rally.

Throngs of demonstrators tried to storm parliament Thursday, angered by a Russian lawmaker taking the speaker’s seat during an international meeting of lawmakers. The protest reflected simmering anger against Russia, which routed Georgia in a 2008 war and maintained a military presence in Georgia’s two breakaway provinces.