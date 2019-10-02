French police officers hold “anger march” over pay, suicides

World

French police officers hold “anger march” over pay, suicides

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of police officers have taken to the streets of Paris to protest low wages, long hours, lack of equipment and uptick in suicides among their comrades.

The so-called “anger march” held Wednesday was the first mass mobilization by French police officers since 2001.

Police unions say officers are given inadequate equipment and were overworked and exposed to excessive violence during weekly yellow vest movement protests between mid-November and this summer.

In a symbolic action, some demonstrators lay on the ground surrounded by 51 black cardboard coffins representing police officers who took their own lives this year.

The unions also worry a government pension plan would reduce professional benefits like pension bonuses specific to police officers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.