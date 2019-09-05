French judges drop case against Air France for 2009 crash

by Associated Press , Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A French association of victims of the Air France flight that crashed in 2009 after taking off from Rio de Janeiro says that judges have dropped a legal case against the airline and planemaker Airbus.

Sophia Seco, director of the Fenvac, said Thursday the association is going to appeal the investigating magistrates’ decision, calling it “inexplicable.”

Air France Flight 447 left Rio for Paris but crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, killing all 228 people aboard. The Accident Investigation Bureau found that external speed sensors were frozen and produced irregular readings on the aircraft, which went into an aerodynamic stall. The captain also wasn’t in the cockpit.

The decision goes against the request of French prosecutors, who wanted Air France to stand trial for manslaughter.

