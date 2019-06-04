Foe, now friend; Germans welcome at D-Day observances

,

(AP) — A vicious foe is now a trusted friend. The epitome of evil is now a cornerstone of postwar Europe. As the 75th anniversary of D-Day approaches, Germans are now welcomed, as the Nazis who came before them were shunned and despised.

Now, a soldier wearing the German flag on his shoulder can stroll under a star-spangled flag at the Normandy American Cemetery, symbolizing the mending that’s occurred since allied nations fought their way onto French beaches held by Adolf Hitler’s forces on June 6, 1944.

“This is the most important thing, for which we are forever grateful: That we can be here wearing our German uniforms and that we meet friendly people,” said Daniel Pommer, a member of a German mechanized infantry battalion that visited the U.S. military cemetery and memorial on Tuesday.

Standing amid 9,388 pristine white crosses, most of them for Americans killed during the D-Day landings and the fighting that followed, Pommer said the fallen buried at Normandy American Cemetery “freed Europe, and that includes Germany.”

U.S. Army veteran Pete Shaw, 94, who served with the 283rd Field Artillery Battalion during World War II, bore witness under the same American flag half an hour earlier, teary eyed as he thought of friends he lost fighting ferociously against the Germans during the Normandy offensive.

Asked whether he hated German troops during the war, Shaw answered “Oh, yes! Oh yes!”