Ex-rival backs Boris Johnson in UK leadership race

LONDON (AP) — A former candidate to lead Britain’s Conservative Party has thrown her support behind front-runner Boris Johnson.

Andrea Leadsom, an ardent backer of Britain’s exit from the European Union, told LBC Radio that she’s backing Johnson, because “I think he will be a very good leader for our country.”

Leadsom’s endorsement came as the leadership contenders move to a knockout round and television debate Tuesday.

The goal is to win the coveted slot on the postal ballot being sent to Conservative Party members nationwide — a vote that will decide the next leader and the next prime minister.

The contest will choose a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to secure Parliament’s approval for her Brexit deal.

