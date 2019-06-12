Ex-Algerian PM jailed in sweeping anti-corruption campaign

by –

(AP) — Former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia has been imprisoned by a Supreme Court judge investigating corruption, taken in a police van to a prison on the outskirts of the capital.

Numerous journalists saw the van leave the Supreme Court on Wednesday for the prison of El Harrach after an hours-long appearance before the investigating judge. Video posted on Twitter by several Algerian sites showed crowds near the prison pounding on the van, escorted by police.

Ouyahia, who was dismissed in March, was the latest figure to be jailed in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign amid a people’s revolt to do away with the era led by ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He resigned Feb. 2 under pressure from weekly demonstrations and the powerful army chief.

Said Bouteflika, his brother, is among those jailed.