Europol report details Islamic State propaganda for women

World

Europol report details Islamic State propaganda for women

byAssociated Press14 June 2019 06:37-04:00

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says that the Islamic State extremist group’s recruitment and use of women to support its extremist cause could pave the way for different female roles in jihadi groups in the future.

In a 34-page report on IS propaganda targeting women presented Friday at Europol’s headquarters, the agency said “female jihadis are as ideologically motivated as their male counterparts and their sense of empowerment lies in contributing to the building of an Islamic state.”

At its peak, in 2014-15, IS controlled an area the size of Britain across Syria and Iraq and launched a series of attacks around the world. In March, U.S.-backed forces declared victory over IS, but the group’s affiliates in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Afghanistan and other countries continue to pose a threat.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.