EU fears of a no-deal Brexit soar as UK defends its actions

World

EU fears of a no-deal Brexit soar as UK defends its actions

byAssociated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is defending his government’s decision to suspend parliament and says the move has nothing to do with preventing lawmakers from debating the country’s exit from the European Union.

At a meeting Friday with his EU counterparts in Finland, Raab said that “the idea that this is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense. It’s actually lawful. It’s perfectly proper. There’s precedent for it.”

Other EU foreign ministers expressed concern that a potentially damaging and very costly U.K. exit from the bloc without an agreement now appears more likely.

Most declined to comment on the government’s move, but Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said suspending parliament “is a way of proceeding in democracy that doesn’t quite conform to the rules.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.