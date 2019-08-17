EU Commission chief to have emergency gallbladder operation

byAssociated Press17 August 2019 11:07-04:00

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has had to cut short his summer holiday and be rushed to his home nation of Luxembourg where he will undergo an emergency gallbladder operation.

The European Union’s executive said in a statement that the 64-year-old Juncker “will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy,” referring to the surgical removal of the gallbladder.

Juncker had been on vacation in Austria. He is in the final months of his five-year term as European Commission president, one of the leading jobs in the 28-nation EU.

He had been scheduled to go to the Group of Seven meeting in Biarritz, France, next week. Juncker had been troubled by a bad back over the past years.

