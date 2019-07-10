EU Commission candidate von der Leyen grilled by legislators

World

EU Commission candidate von der Leyen grilled by legislators

byAssociated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Parliament groups are grilling the German candidate for European Commission president before they take a vote on her appointment next week.

Ursula von der Leyen, the German defense minister, was the surprise candidate that European Union member states settled on last week, and even if she is set to be backed by the major groups in parliament, there has been stinging criticism of the way she was put forward as a candidate.

Legislators wanted one of the lead candidates of the groups to become European Commission president, but that initiative was scuttled by leaders under pressure from France, Italy and several eastern member states.

The European Commission president post is now held by Jean-Claude Juncker. Like Juncker, von der Leyen is from the Christian Democrat European People’s Party.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.