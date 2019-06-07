Ethiopian premier visits Sudan, trying to ease deadly crisis

Ethiopian premier visits Sudan, trying to ease deadly crisis

byAssociated Press

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is in Sudan to mediate between the ruling military and the country’s protest leaders amid an army crackdown that has killed over 100 people this week.

Ahmed was met by Sudanese generals who in April ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and took over the country.

He will hold talks separately later Friday with the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a coalition of political groups demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

His visit comes after the African Union, based in Ethiopia, suspended Sudan on Thursday over the deadly crisis.

The military launched a crackdown on Monday, dispersing the protest movement’s main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum.

A Sudanese medical group says 113 people have been killed in the crackdown.

