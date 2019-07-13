Egypt opens 2 ancient pyramids for first time since 1960s

Egypt opens 2 ancient pyramids for first time since 1960s

byAssociated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is opening two of its earliest pyramids, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.

Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany also told reporters on Saturday that Egyptian archeologists have uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies, in the Dahshur royal necropolis.

He says archeologists also found wooden funerary masks along with instruments used in cutting stones, dating to the Late Period (664-332 B.C.).

The Dahshur necropolis area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including Sneferu’s Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, which is partially driven by antiquities sightseeing hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

