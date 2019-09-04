Drugmaker Mallinckrodt settles case on kickbacks to doctors

Health and Fitness, World

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt settles case on kickbacks to doctors

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press4 September 2019 18:07-04:00

A drugmaker has agreed to pay $15.4 million to settle claims that it lavished doctors with dinners and entertainment to encourage them to keep prescribing a drug as its price ballooned.

Under an agreement announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice, Britain-based Mallinckrodt resolved kickback claims that were spelled out in a court filing earlier this year in Philadelphia. The claims pertain to actions from 2009 to 2013 by Questcor Pharmaceuticals, a company Mallinckrodt has since bought.

The government says the company raised the price of a roughly 5-dose vial of Acthar, used to treat conditions related to multiple sclerosis, lupus and other diseases, from $50 to $32,000 from 2001 through 2014.

The company directed reporters to its statement, which said it is glad to have the issue resolved.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.