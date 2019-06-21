Disaster official: At least 30 dead in Indonesia fire

byAssociated Press21 June 2019 04:34-04:00

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesia disaster official says at least 30 people were killed in a fire that swept through a house that doubled as a match factory in North Sumatra province.

Irwan Syahri, from the local disaster mitigation agency in Langkap district, said Friday the dead included three children. He says many of the victims are burned beyond recognition.

Indonesian TV footage showed the burned-out structure, its floor littered with twisted metal, blackened corrugated iron roofing and other debris.

North Sumatra police spokesman M.P. Nainggolan says the cause of the fire is still unclear.

